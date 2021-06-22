Roger Lee Best, devoted husband, loving dad, caring son, brother, and friend passed away June 18, 2021, at 34 years old. He was born Jan. 19, 1987, in Grayson County to Terry “Lucky” Best and Vicky Pearl. Roger loved riding his motorcycle and was a Harley Davidson enthusiast. He enjoyed fishing, barbecuing, and spending time with his family. There was nothing more he enjoyed though than time spent with his wife and kids. Roger will be remembered for being a mentor and helper. He was greatly loved and will be sorely missed.