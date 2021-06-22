Cancel
Greenville, KY

James Wayne “Jimmy” Warner

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE — James Wayne “Jimmy” Warner, 57, of Greenville, died Friday evening, June 18, 2021, at 5:02 p.m. in the Deaconess Midtown Hospital, in Evansville, Indiana, following a sudden illness. Jimmy was born on July 31, 1963, in Greenville, the son of Charles William Warner and Clarice Mae Nealy Warner. He was a member of Leigh’s Chapel General Baptist Church, where he enjoyed singing. Jimmy was an assistant manager of Walmart where he had worked for 40 years. Jimmy was an avid sports fan, loving the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Falcons and the Atlanta Hawks. His men’s Bible study group, Iron Sharpens Iron was an important part of his life. He was a loving husband, father and Poppie to his wife, children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers and sisters, Tammy Lynn Warner, April Diane Cornette, and William Charles Warner.

www.messenger-inquirer.com
