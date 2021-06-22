Cancel
Utica, KY

Wanda M. Wells

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWanda M. Wells, 79, of Utica, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Hospital. She was born Nov. 7, 1941, in McLean County and was the 10th child of the late Floyd and Nola Frashure. Wanda was a member of Green Brier Baptist Church in Utica. She loved to cook for the family and make homemade bread, chocolate pie for Rachel and lemon ice box pie for Taylor! She loved the old farm on Locust Grove Road. Wanda loved to make baskets and crafts of all kinds.

