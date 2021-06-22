Brandon Rex Coppage
Brandon Rex Coppage, 38, of Philpot, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Whitesville. He was a professional drywall finisher and was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include his parents, Mike and Vickie Coppage, of Fordsville; a daughter, Madison Coppage (Calub Skimehorn), of Fordsville; a granddaughter, Kynzlei Skimehorn, of Fordsville; brothers, Michael Wayne Coppage (Denise), of Pattiville and Dale Coppage (Stephanie White), of Leitchfield; a sister, Gena Coppage (Randy Baughn), of Fordsville; the mother of his daughter, Shawnee Young; stepchildren, Savannah, Dakota and Dallas Shultz; and several nieces and nephews.www.messenger-inquirer.com