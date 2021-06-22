Robin Michelle Ward, 53, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Owensboro on April 21, 1968, to Rita Webb and Otis Webb. Michelle worked for Don Moore Body Shop for 15 years, before AT&T where she worked as a call specialist for 17 years. Michelle was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. She was a past madam president for the Fraternal Order of Eagles Post 4168. She enjoyed traveling, watching horse races, and playing tablet games with her friends. Michelle loved spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and friends. She had a huge heart.