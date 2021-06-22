Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Does Biden’s American Rescue Plan Do Enough for Cities?

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 16 days ago

Stephen Silver

Stimulus Payments,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KFkk0_0abaTmyf00

The American Rescue Plan was passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March of 2021. It mandated $1,400 stimulus checks, as well as an expanded child tax credit, enhanced unemployment benefits, and numerous other benefits.

Does Biden’s American Rescue Plan Do Enough for Cities?

Here's What You Need to Remember: “This is a nice chunk of change,” Newsome, from Michigan’s Wayne County, said on the panel. “But the issue is, it’s a one-time influx of cash. We can’t give raises. And if we make a capital investment, what about the maintenance? We’d need to make sure we do something in the operational budget to address it.”

Earlier this week, The Volcker Alliance and Penn Institute for Urban Research held a special event looking at what the $350 billion in stimulus funds from the American Rescue Plan Act will mean to state and local governments that received the funds.

Four people participated in the panel, per the Volcker Alliance website : National Association of State Budget Officers executive director Shelby Kerns; Wayne County (Michigan) chief financial officer Hughey Newsome; Rochester (Minnesota) mayor Kim Norton; and Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi.

Marketwatch wrote about the virtual discussion, in which the panelists discussed the many aspects of the stimulus, including how governments can learn from the experience in the future.

More from The National Interest The Real 'Stimulus Check' That Could Change Your City Biden’s Child Tax Credit Is a Massive Stimulus Payment for Families More Stimulus Checks Just Dropped (That Might Be Bad News for Biden)

“This is a nice chunk of change,” Newsome, from Michigan’s Wayne County, said on the panel. “But the issue is, it’s a one-time influx of cash. We can’t give raises. And if we make a capital investment, what about the maintenance? We’d need to make sure we do something in the operational budget to address it.”

The mayor of Rochester, Norton, acknowledged that that city will only receive about $17 million directly from the Rescue Plan stimulus, money that “will be spent to buffer the next five years.”

National Association of State Budget Officers’s Kerns noted that most states had their budget proposals done prior to the passage of the Rescue Plan, which has led to better-than-expected revenue projections in many states.

“We’re seeing a lot of interest in how state and localities will use the relief provided by the Rescue Plan Act,” Kerns said on the panel. “Treasury released a [guidance] that’s still being digested by states. But we’re starting to see plans take shape, and in same states legislative sessions ended before the guidance was available.”

Zandi also addressed the issues at play right now.

“The near-term problems will sort themselves out,” he said. “We’ve got a labor supply issue. Think about what the economy felt like pre-pandemic- the biggest problem we all had was a labor shortage, open job positions, we had trouble finding people. We’ve just gone right back to that.”

The American Rescue Plan was passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March of 2021. It mandated $1,400 stimulus checks, as well as an expanded child tax credit , enhanced unemployment benefits, and numerous other benefits.

It’s likely to be the final major stimulus package of the coronavirus era, although Biden and Republicans in Congress are continuing to negotiate a possible compromise on infrastructure. The Biden administration has not indicated much interest in passing an additional round of stimulus checks similar to those in the Rescue Plan.

Stephen Silver, a technology writer for the National Interest , is a journalist, essayist and film critic, who is also a contributor to The Philadelphia Inquirer , Philly Voice , Philadelphia Weekly , the Jewish Telegraphic Agency , Living Life Fearless , Backstage magazine, Broad Street Review and Splice Today . The co-founder of the Philadelphia Film Critics Circle, Stephen lives in suburban Philadelphia with his wife and two sons. Follow him on Twitter at @StephenSilver. This article first appeared earlier this year.

Image: Reuters.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zandi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kim Norton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Infrastructure#Child Tax Credit#The Volcker Alliance#Moody S Analytics#The National Interest#Norton#Treasury#Republicans#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Philly Voice#Philadelphia Weekly#Living Life#Backstage#Broad Street Review#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Stimulus Check
Related
POTUSWashington Times

Biden’s ‘door-to-door’ vaccination threat raises privacy concerns

Perhaps it was a senile moment, where President Joe Biden went off script, and undermined the actual policies of his administration. Mr. Biden certainly has had many of them. But perhaps, just perhaps, it was an indication of something more sinister, which will only discourage Americans skeptical of receiving a shot to get one.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Liz Peek: Economic recovery has nothing to do with Biden policies

Liz Peek, a Fox News contributor, believes the surge in economic growth happening in America has nothing to do with the current president, "but everything to do with the vaccine that started to roll out" when former President Trump was still in office. Peek went on to tell "Fox & Friends First," Wednesday, the U.S. is "just beginning to see the potential problems that have come with Biden's policies," including inflation.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden's global corporate tax gambit

The corporate tax has always been a Rube Goldberg machine, trying to accomplish some simple tasks through unnecessarily complex machinations. So, it’s fitting, in a perverse way, that the Biden administration would try to jury-rig a patch for this complex machine. That patch is called a “global minimum tax,” and...
POTUSTelegraph

Crumbling America: Can Joe Biden really persuade Americans to ditch their cars?

This is part three of a series on America's crumbling infrastructure and the implications on Americans' lives nationwide. Click here for parts one and two. A line of monumental concrete pillars marches over the sun-parched grass. Bricks and spare girders are piled round their feet, alongside giant metal tubes used to pour their material. On their shoulders rides a 3,700-foot-long viaduct, hung with a sign reading "5,000 WORKERS AND COUNTING", which will one day carry California's new high speed rail line across three roads and a state highway. The viaduct will be finished soon, but the first passengers may take another decade.

Comments / 0

Community Policy