Films to Watch – ‘It’s Not a Burden’

"You don't get it because you're the best at everything. Not in a bad way, but…" This film Twice As Good is a terrific short made by Kristian King, presented in the "Scene in Color Film Series" this summer, highlighting "up-and-coming filmmaking talent." It's College Decision Day. Ann, a Black high school senior and valedictorian, has finally taken her future into her hands, but she's been keeping it a secret. Now, out of time, Ann must find the courage to reveal her truth at the risk of failing everyone’s high expectations and disappointing the person she loves most. Sojourner Brown stars as Ann, with Dawn L Troupe, Janice Dias, Erinn Holmes, Noah Mogaka, and Joan Shangold. I'm always glad to see stories that push back against "this is what you're supposed to do." And Sojourner's performance is what makes this worth a watch.