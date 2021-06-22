This Genius Hack Will Completely Change the Way You Butter Movie Theater Popcorn
It’s the right time of year to see what iconic summer blockbusters the theater has in store. But honestly, we’re also pretty excited about a trip to the concession stand for an Icee and a bucket of buttery popcorn. For many film fans, popcorn is a more rewarding treat than what’s showing on the screen. But there’s one small problem. The popcorn buckets are so deep that salty movie theater butter doesn’t make its way to all the kernels.www.tasteofhome.com