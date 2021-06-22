We’ve gone to 100% flex space. I went

Into the office last month to pack up all my belongings. I can still reserve an office when we do a partial reopening next month, but without a personal office space, it’s a bit strange. My son’s school is 25’ from our house but 5’ from my office. Once he starts back up on the fall I will likely drop him off in the mornings, work in the office until 3:00, then pick him up and head home and work the rest of the time from home. Pre covid, it would have been awkward to leave the office at 3:00 every day. Post covid, i no longer care.