Beyond the Zone Podcast: Ep 14 - Coach Uva, More Than Just My Dad

In this incredible conversation we get Coach Tom Crean’s take on the impact of N.I.L. on collegiate athletics, and then go back to hear how he fell in love with the game of basketball, thanks in no small part to Coach Knight and his undefeated 1976 team. From there we learn about his rise through the coaching ranks, and what it was like to marry into one of the great coaching families in all of sports, the Harbaughs.