Beyond the Zone Podcast: Ep 14 - Coach Uva, More Than Just My Dad

By Mike Uva
wach.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Episode 14 of the Beyond the Zone Podcast, hosted by WACH FOX's Emmy Award-winning sportscaster Mike Uva. On this week's podcast, Mike is joined by a very special guest - his father Paul Uva for a Father's Day special. Paul shares stories of what coaching high school football in Massachusetts for over 35 plus years has been like, the heartfelt story of a city trying to break him when we replaced a legendary coach, thoughts on Shane Beamer, and more.

wach.com
