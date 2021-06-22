Beyond the Zone Podcast: Ep 14 - Coach Uva, More Than Just My Dad
Welcome to Episode 14 of the Beyond the Zone Podcast, hosted by WACH FOX's Emmy Award-winning sportscaster Mike Uva. On this week's podcast, Mike is joined by a very special guest - his father Paul Uva for a Father's Day special. Paul shares stories of what coaching high school football in Massachusetts for over 35 plus years has been like, the heartfelt story of a city trying to break him when we replaced a legendary coach, thoughts on Shane Beamer, and more.wach.com