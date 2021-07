Back in school, the only thing that I looked for in a girl was whether I liked her. As I’m getting older, I realize that there are so many more aspects of a person to consider when picking a long-term partner. So often, the person who made me blush turned out to be an alien. We would awkwardly stare into the air when alone because we were from different planets. Other times I simply didn’t understand how they operate or what was going on in their minds, and vice versa.