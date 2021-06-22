Cancel
Career Development & Advice

Let me ask about leadership roles with no forced relo....

 17 days ago

What salary do you offer? location of office or location of residence? It seemed like pre-covid, I was seeing salaries for remote work on par with the city where the office was relocated because the idea was you were still saving alot of money by not forcing relocation. Now I am hearing more chatter that its going in the opposite direction - if your firm is on WS and you decide you dont want to work on WS and you prefer to work in PA, the salary will be for PA and not NYC (as an example)

What are your thoughts?
