I live in Old Town and Amazon has committed to 30+K jobs in Crystal City

By U Remember Joined:
sportswar.com
 17 days ago

(and yes I will never use the term National Landing or whatever it is). Construction here is nuts. Are they going to insist on employees all being in offices, or, interestingly, do they already have the "new paradigm" planned in where alot of their Millenial employees will or already live in the area? I ask because three older office buildings within a few blocks are being turned into condos. Will they walk or take Metro to the office complex because they can be there to collaborate and then be within a ten minute walking commute of a cool place to live? I'm really keeping an eye on this scenario - these folks won't have to live an hour away commute due to their huge salaries.

virginia.sportswar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Town#Crystal City#National Landing
