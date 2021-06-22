Same here. I just love this - finally
No mask restrictions/social distancing in grocery stores, churches, etc. - but my job is still like it's Fall 2020: it's like our office building (with no cubes!) is some kind of major "super-spreader": it's empty, the management is talking about "staying safe", etc. I suspect that the majority - including the management - got used to working from home, with no commute, no need for childcare - and people are not going to give it up that easily...virginia.sportswar.com