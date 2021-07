(CNN) — My husband woke me up last Thursday morning at 6 a.m. to let me know that Champlain South had partly collapsed. I grew up, and we both raised our family, just one mile from the condominium until we moved 20 years ago. We saw it being built. It was one of the first nice condominiums to go up in that area. Our family went to so many birthday parties in the social room. We visited so many friends there.