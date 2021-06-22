Cancel
The week's best quotes: Flags, finances and football

"It was a terrible decision to make. It was so hard because I do love it here. I wanted to respectfully resign, with no fighting over contracts or anything like that. But I think there will be more (resignations) to follow." -- Tara Meyer, a former teacher for the Santee Community Schools, on a rash of teacher resignations related to a local mandate requiring staffers to get the COVID vaccine. Meyer said she can't get it due to personal health reasons.

