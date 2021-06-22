Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

100 best movies of all time

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStacker presents the 100 best movies of all time, as determined by weighted IMDb ratings and Metascores. Only English-language movies released in the U.S. were considered for the list, and each movie needed both a Metascore and at least 20,000 votes on IMDb to qualify.

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metascores
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Movies947wls.com

All ten “Fast & Furious” movies ranked from Best to Worst

The new “Fast & Furious” movie “F9” hits theaters today. In this one, John Cena is the bad guy. He’s joining the cast as Dom’s evil brother Jakob. The team also learns that Han is alive after faking his own death. To celebrate the movie’s release, here’s my list of...
MoviesInverse

You need to watch the best time-travel movie on Paramount+ ASAP

Time travel is one of science fiction’s most enduring notions. As explored in everything from genre classics like Planet of the Apes and The Terminator to recent comic-book blockbusters like Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Marvel’s on-going Loki series, we’ve long been obsessed with the idea of rewriting the past to change the future. But where did this fascination begin?
New York City, NYurbanmatter.com

Top 10 Most Known Movie Directors of All Time

A movie can be a cinematic hit or a total blow. Sometimes, it all depends on a movie director and their vision. This job is not that easy– they have to show the screenplay from their perspective, guide actors, approve decorations and costumes, and most importantly, make this all work together.
MoviesParade

From Aliens and Earthquakes to Fires and Floods, These Are the 35 Best Disaster Movies of All Time

After everything we’ve been through over the past year and change, you might be into the idea of sitting back and relaxing by cathartically watching other people deal with a major catastrophe. If that sounds tempting, there’s no better—or more harmless—way to do so than by loading up your favorite streamer to check out a good, old-fashioned disaster movie. You could go old-school by cueing up epics like The Poseidon Adventure and The Towering Inferno, combine romantic tragedy with spectacle in the form of Titanic, revisit pandemic territory via The Andromeda Strain or Contagion, or watch the near-end of the world again and again with The Day After Tomorrow, Armageddon, Geostorm and many others. In between, you could also view movies about earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions (oh, my!) and much more—as revealed in this, our guide to the 35 best natural disaster movies.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Best Captain America stories of all time

Captain America celebrating his 80th anniversary in 2021 (he looks pretty good for an octogenarian) and on this annual recognition of the birth of the United States of America on July 4, there is little doubt Marvel's Sentinel of Liberty is widely recognized as the most patriotic American hero in the comic book world...
MoviesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Expensive Movie Ever Made

Hollywood has a long history of films with production costs that went over budget. Directors like Clint Eastwood who make movies quickly and inexpensively are prized by studios. Extremely expensive movies clearly run the risk of losing money — and they have with some regularity over the 100 years plus since moviemakers began hiring actors […]
ComicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Best Marvel supervillains of all time

Several Marvel Comics supervillains are back in the spotlight following the latest trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which shows off the Mandarin, the return of Hulk villain Abomination, and even potentially the dragons of Maklu IV. Meanwhile, Marvel Comics is teasing some new villainous roles...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Fantasy Movie Is The #2 Film On Netflix This Week

It would be doing a huge disservice to Duncan Jones’ Warcraft to call it anything approaching an outright financial catastrophe, when it reigns as the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all-time thanks to a box office of $439 million. That being said, it did flop domestically by failing to even crack $50 million in the United States, and was saved from outright disaster by a strong showing in China, where it raked in over 50% of its global total.
Movieswashingtonnewsday.com

Critics’ Picks for the Best Horror Films of All Time

Critics’ Picks for the Best Horror Films of All Time. Whether it’s the newest in psychological horror, a classic slasher, or a found-footage horror film, Hollywood has a long history of making top-notch horror films. In recent years, horror’s reputation has gotten a much-needed makeover, and critics are eager to...
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on July 6

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Tuesday, July 6 has some major July turnover with six new movies on the list, including the Netflix original film Fear Street Part One: 1994 landing in the top spot. Also new this week are the classics Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (No. 3), Kung Fu Panda and Kung Fu Panda 2 (No. 6 and No. 7), and Terminator 2: Judgement Day (No. 9). And after two impressive months on the list, The Mitchells vs. The Machines is finally out of the Top 10.
TennisPosted by
POPSUGAR

The Best Wimbledon Celebrity Fashion Moments of All Time

Wimbledon is the ultimate catwalk of tennis fashion, and stylish celebrities attend the games every year to show off their sartorial prowess. You might be familiar with tennis whites, but after having a look through some of the best celebrity style moments ever, we learned that there are many ways to make a bold and classic statement at Wimbledon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy