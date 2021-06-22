100 best movies of all time

After everything we’ve been through over the past year and change, you might be into the idea of sitting back and relaxing by cathartically watching other people deal with a major catastrophe. If that sounds tempting, there’s no better—or more harmless—way to do so than by loading up your favorite streamer to check out a good, old-fashioned disaster movie. You could go old-school by cueing up epics like The Poseidon Adventure and The Towering Inferno, combine romantic tragedy with spectacle in the form of Titanic, revisit pandemic territory via The Andromeda Strain or Contagion, or watch the near-end of the world again and again with The Day After Tomorrow, Armageddon, Geostorm and many others. In between, you could also view movies about earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions (oh, my!) and much more—as revealed in this, our guide to the 35 best natural disaster movies.