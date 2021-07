To the Chico City Council and staff, It is very unfortunate to see council members Denlay and Huber resign due to what I will refer to as “doxing.” However, this city council set a precedent for this outrageous behavior on April 20, 2021. You had the opportunity to speak out against this behavior when two Chico citizens had “criminal wanted, please identify” propaganda posted all over the city website, social media and Chico E-R. Those women could have been issued a misdemeanor ticket by any one of those six police officers standing at ease through out the 3-person “insurrection”.