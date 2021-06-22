Creatives 4 Systemic Change and APOC Store launch raffle to tackle racism and discrimination

What it looks like when racism affects healthcare — and how we must do better. In 2014, while in graduate school in Chicago, I underwent treatment for a serious illness. After spending an intense month in the hospital, I was finally transferred to outpatient treatment with weekly doctor appointments. One night, kept awake by insomnia, nausea, and with my hair inexplicably falling out, I wondered if I should page my doctor to ask for a medication adjustment or if I should wait 5 days until my next appointment.