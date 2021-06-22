Cancel
Creatives 4 Systemic Change and APOC Store launch raffle to tackle racism and discrimination

By Laura Hawkins
Wallpaper*
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn October 2020, Ying Suen and Jules Volleberg launched APOC Store, an independent online retailer which supports, showcases and sells the designs of burgeoning creatives, across the fashion and art spheres. ‘The world was kind of crumbling around us,’ Suen told Wallpaper* back in April. ‘We wanted to make a difference...We respect that every designer is an individual, with different capacities and resources.’

