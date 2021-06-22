Cancel
Zalando, LVMH's Sephora form strategic partnership

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) - German online retailer Zalando on Tuesday said it has formed a strategic partnership with LVMH (PA:LVMH)'s Sephora, allowing the beauty products chain to offer its products via Zalando's platform. The partnership will be rolled out in Germany in the fourth quarter and expanded to other Zalando markets...

