Zalando, LVMH's Sephora form strategic partnership

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 24, 2021-- DisruptAD, one of the region’s largest venture platforms, announced a strategic investment in Cadre, a US-based technology-driven real estate investment platform that provides individuals the opportunity to invest alongside institutions in high-quality commercial real estate assets. The investment comes after Cadre has raised capital from investors including Khosla Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, Ford Foundation, General Catalyst and others. DisruptAD’s investment is from the Ghadan Ventures fund, which aims to support promising startups from around the globe to expand their footprint to Abu Dhabi and across the broader region. As part of this partnership, Cadre will be expanding its corporate footprint to Abu Dhabi, and will work closely with DisruptAD to expand access for investors in the region to commercial real estate in the United States, and vice versa.