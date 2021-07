Was it the last time we’ll see Cristiano Ronaldo at the Euros?. The final whistle of Portugal’s Round of 16 loss to Belgium really had that air about it. Ronaldo, the 36-year-old Portuguese captain, was visibly dejected and the image was a memorable one: Ronaldo crouched down, seemingly coming to grips with his team’s elimination. The next edition of the Euros comes in 2024 in Germany, when Ronaldo will be 39.