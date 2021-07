The Wendy's Ghost Pepper Ranch dipping sauce is being launched by the QSR brand as a new option for consumers looking to increase the spicy flavor of their favorite menu items. The sauce was created for use with the brand's Spicy Chicken Nuggets to help further increase the heat level, but is also reported to work well when paired with fries. The dipping sauce is reported to be an eight out of 10 on the brand's spicy heat scale with the aforementioned Spicy Chicken Nuggets featuring a seven out of 10, for reference.