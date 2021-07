You can’t drive through the tiny lakeside village of Omena without stopping to check out the gallery which has been a fixture there for more than 40 years. Tamarack Gallery, opened by David and Sally Viskochil in 1972, was originally located in a building owned by Sugar Loaf and then moved to its current Omena location in 1976. Though David, the joyful and warm-hearted frontman—committed to his artists and his clients both—died unexpectedly in 2005, Sally, with the capable assistance of Len Cowgill, has kept the gallery open and flourishing since.