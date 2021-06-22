Jim Cramer Continues The Ape-Tease: Surprised 'Memesters Having Such A Hard Time Propping Up AMC'

The meme stock is losing luster as the actual business also gets bad news. Movie theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) seems to be losing its luster with the retail trader crowd that now makes up 80% of the company's shareholder base. AMC stock is down 30% in the past two weeks, and dropped as much as 14% Thursday morning. AMC shares have recovered some, but remained down 6.2% as of 10:05 a.m. EDT.