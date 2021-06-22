Jim Cramer Continues The Ape-Tease: Surprised 'Memesters Having Such A Hard Time Propping Up AMC'
CNBC host Jim Cramer is continuing to tease AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE: AMC) newer shareholders — retail investors who call themselves “apes.”. What Happened: Cramer said on Twitter that he was surprised that the retail investors are having “such a hard time,” propping up the movie theatre chain’s shares. He doubted whether it was due to Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) not giving the apes “the first dibs” versus Disney +.www.benzinga.com