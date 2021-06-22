Bindi Irwin Pays Emotional Tribute to the 'Three Most Incredible Fathers in Her Life'
Bindi Irwin celebrates the men in her life on Father’s Day. She appreciated her father, her husband, and her father-in-law in a sweet message on Instagram for the big day. Bindi Irwin took to her Instagram to celebrate her dad, Steve Irwin, for teaching her the importance of strength when fighting for what she believes in. In addition, she thanked her husband, Chandler Powell, for his steadfast and kind heart.news.amomama.com