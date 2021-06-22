Bindi Irwin Pays Emotional Tribute to the 'Three Most Incredible Fathers in Her Life'

Bindi Irwin opened up on social about the emotional pain of being estranged from her grandfather, Bob Irwin. The Crikey! It's The Irwins star shared a post online praising her father Steve Irwin, her husband Chandler Powell, and her father-in-law Chris Powell in honor of Father's Day. "Appreciation post for the three most incredible fathers in my life," Irwin wrote. "My dad, my husband and my father-in-law. My dad taught me the importance of strength when standing up for what I believe in and to have empathy for all living beings. My husband amazes me every day with his kind and steadfast heart, his love for our daughter is infinite. My father-in-law works tirelessly for his family and is always there with a word of encouragement. These extraordinary men inspire me and I love them so very much."