Ageism Is Old Fashioned: Why You Should Nurture Older Executives

By Aliza Knox
Forbes just published its first-ever list of women leaders of a certain age, “50 Over 50: Women Proving Success Has No Age Limit.” This is a welcome list for many, not only those in the age category covered, but also younger people hoping for long and meaningful careers. The attention paid to this elite group proves that older women, and older people in general, have plenty to contribute. This acknowledgement remains much-needed.

