MLB

L.A. Dodgers-San Diego Runs

By Sportradar
Frankfort Times
 16 days ago

Padres first. Tommy Pham doubles to deep right field. Fernando Tatis Jr. walks. Jake Cronenworth doubles to left field. Fernando Tatis Jr. to third. Tommy Pham scores. Manny Machado homers to left field. Jake Cronenworth scores. Fernando Tatis Jr. scores. Wil Myers lines out to center field to Mookie Betts. Trent Grisham flies out to center field to Mookie Betts. Ha-Seong Kim walks. Victor Caratini singles to right field. Ha-Seong Kim to second. Yu Darvish grounds out to shortstop, Gavin Lux to Matt Beaty.

