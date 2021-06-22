Fort Mason Historical Society permanently closes

The Fort Mason Historical Society in Masontown permanently closed its doors this month due to a lack of local interest and members. The historical society, located at 548 N. Main St., began around 1986 and the museum started in the 1990s, said Kay Rendina, director and founder. She said she noticed there were historical items in Masontown that needed a place where people could come and see them, so she helped form the museum and accepted artifact donations from all over town.