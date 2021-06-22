In the Heights is a lively movie filled with a lot of small details
I can’t imagine anyone sitting through the new musical In the Heights without finishing the film lighthearted and happy, even if they started the movie in the worst mood. Actor and songwriter, Lin-Manuel Miranda who starred in Mary Poppins Returns (2018) and also wrote, composed, produced and starred in the successful musical Hamilton, began writing In the Heights during his sophomore year of college in 1999.www.junctioncityunion.com