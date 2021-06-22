Aerial treatments for gypsy moths set for 3 SW Wisconsin counties
Aerial treatments to combat an invasive species will take place later this month in an area of western Wisconsin that includes three local counties. Planes contracted by the U.S. Forest Service will apply an organic, biodegradable mating disruptor targeting adult male gypsy moths this month at 21 sites in Wisconsin, including in Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.www.telegraphherald.com