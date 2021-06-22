Cancel
Wisconsin State

Aerial treatments for gypsy moths set for 3 SW Wisconsin counties

By Telegraph Herald
telegraphherald.com
 16 days ago

Aerial treatments to combat an invasive species will take place later this month in an area of western Wisconsin that includes three local counties. Planes contracted by the U.S. Forest Service will apply an organic, biodegradable mating disruptor targeting adult male gypsy moths this month at 21 sites in Wisconsin, including in Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

www.telegraphherald.com
