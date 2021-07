MILWAUKEE -- The best that can be said about the Rockies’ current road trip is that the losses have been excruciating. OK, no one is saying excruciating is good. Saturday’s 10-4 loss to the Brewers at American Family Field, where reliever Carlos Estévez starred in his own eighth-inning nightmare, was the Rockies’ third in four games this trip. In each, the Rockies went into the eighth inning either tied or with the lead.