The Tragedy of the White Tiger

The white tiger is produced by a genetic fluke that occurs when two orange tigers with rare recessive forms of a gene, called alleles, happen to breed. White tigers in the wild are so rare that they have only been seen a handful of times in recorded history, with the last known wild white tiger killed in 1958. Scientists dispute whether their rarity is because the recessive allele is the result of a one-time mutation or because white tigers lack adequate camouflage, negatively affecting their ability to stalk prey or avoid other predators.