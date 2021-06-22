Unbeaten Super Welterweight Prospect Leon Lawson Squares-Off Against Hard-Hitting Nathaniel Gallimore In FOX PBC Fight Night Prelims on FS1 & FOX Deportes Sunday, June 27 from The Armory in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS,MN (June 21, 2021) – Unbeaten super welterweight prospect Leon Lawson will battle hard-hitting Nathaniel Gallimore in a 10-round showdown that headlines FOX PBC Fight Night Prelims on FS1 and FOX Deportes Sunday, June 27 from The Armory in Minneapolis. Prelims begin at 5 p.m. CT and will feature unbeaten...www.redlakenationnews.com