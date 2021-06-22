Berto Colon, Alix Lapri & Paton Ashbrook Upgraded To Series Regulars On ‘Power Book II: Ghost’
Call it bias. Call it preferential treatment. Call it where you’d like. In any scenario, this journalist right here is a graduate of Choate Rosemary Hall up in Wallingford, Connecticut. Therefore, I was ecstatic to see the hit show Power portray Angela Valdez, played by Lela Loren, as a Choate graduate. Adding to the Choate influence, Tariq St. Patrick, Effie Morles and Brayden Weston also attend the school. As a result, it brings me great joy to report that that the Choate trio will be reunited on a more regular basis in season two.defpen.com