Berto Colon, Alix Lapri & Paton Ashbrook Upgraded To Series Regulars On ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Fans of the "Power" universe have less than three weeks to go until franchise creator & EP Courtney A. Kemp and EP Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson take them on a trip back in time to 90's Jamaica, Queens with the prequel series Power Book III: Raising Kanan. But before then, the fine folks behind the series are giving viewers a chance to meet the cast, learn how they became part of STARZ's mega-popular franchise, and get a little more insight into what the characters are bringing to the game. That's right, we're talking Mekai Curtis (young Kanan Stark), Patina Miller (Raquel "Raq" Thomas), Omar Epps (Detective Malcolm Howard), and more are ready to take you into a world that you only thought you knew.