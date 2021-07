Canada’s 154th birthday caps off a month of announcements about unmarked graves located on the site of former residential schools—or as we should be calling them, brutal assimilation camps for Indigenous children. In just the past four weeks, teams using ground-penetrating radar have told of 751 bodies found at Cowessess First Nation; 35 found in Lestock, Sask.; 104 found in Brandon, Man. (after two years of searching); and 215, all believed to be children, found in Kamloops, B.C. That’s 1,105 bodies, with dozens of former sites to go.