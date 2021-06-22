Cancel
POTUS

North Korea ridicules U.S. hopes for talks as allies rethink approach

By Reuters
CNBC
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA senior North Korean official ridiculed American hopes for talks on Tuesday, as the United States and South Korea agreed to consider scrapping a controversial working group established to coordinate their policy toward Pyongyang. Kim Yo Jong, sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said the U.S. appears to be interpreting...

www.cnbc.com
