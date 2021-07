ETH/USD has been able to present an optimistic tone in early trading this morning. Ethereum was able to penetrate short-term resistance and advanced above prices seen on the 4th of July. ETH/USD traded near the 2407.00 mark momentarily, before stumbling back below 2400.00 as of this writing. However, the ability to create a high may be an encouraging step for bullish sentiment which has been hiding in the shadows.