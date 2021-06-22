Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Some Destinations Are Shutting Out Unvaccinated Travelers. Here Are a Few

By Monica Buchanan Pitrelli, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's one thing to require unvaccinated travelers to quarantine or undergo extra Covid tests. It's another to bar them altogether. A small but growing list of travel destinations is either closing its doors to unvaccinated travelers or reopening only to vaccinated ones. Either way, the unvaccinated are seeing their travel options start to dwindle as tourism-dependent nations prioritize safety and simplified entrance requirements over open-door policies for all.

www.nbcdfw.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Destinations#Air Travel#Tourism#France#Public Health#Covid#Anguilla#British#European#Cnbc#French#Bora Bora#Americans#Foreign Affairs#St Barts
Related
Miami, FLTravelPulse

Royal Caribbean Reveals Protocols for Unvaccinated Travelers

Royal Caribbean announced that unvaccinated passengers would be banned from several areas of the Freedom of the Seas ship when it restarts sailings in July. According to the official website of the cruise line, Freedom of the Seas is scheduled to depart from Miami on July 2, with most passengers and all crew members receiving the full dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.
Travelwcn247.com

A look at travel rules in popular European destinations

Europe is opening up to Americans and other visitors after more than a year of COVID-induced restrictions, in hope of luring back tourists — and their dollars — to the continent’s trattorias, vistas and cultural treasures. But travelers will need patience to figure out who’s allowed into which country, how and when. Meanwhile, the welcoming mood isn’t always mutual. U.S. borders, for example, remain largely closed to non-Americans.
TravelSKIFT

Renewed LGBTQ Travel Is Focus of Travel Advisors But Not Destination Marketing

It’s obviously tremendous for the tourism industry that LGBTQ travelers have been enthusiastic about hitting the road this summer. Imagine how much more revenue destinations could earn if they did a better job of marketing to that community. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any...
LifestylePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Top Independence Day Travel Destinations, According to AAA

The number of Americans with Fourth of July travel plans is expected to surpass 47.7 million Americans over the holiday weekend. As the pandemic has retreated well below the levels of last summer, Independence Day revelers are hitting theme parks and fun city destinations across the country. It is likely that travel volumes will approach […]
Travelohmymag.co.uk

These are the 10 safest travel destinations for women

These are the 10 safest travel destinations for women. As Australia is a dream destination for many travellers around the world, it will be easy for solo travellers to meet other single people. Whether you choose Melbourne, Brisbane, the Great Barrier Reef, Sydney or Tasmania, you can go with a...
LifestyleThrillist

The Right 2021 Destination for Every Type of Traveler

Time to get reacquainted with these American cities. "Stress" and "vacation" are two words that have no business together, whatsoever. When you use PayPal to book your next hotel stay, you can rest easy that your payments are secure. Plus, they've partnered with Expedia to bring even more peace of mind to your next trip, so get planning.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Spain insists on tests for unvaccinated British travellers

Just 44 hours after the Balearic islands were added to the UK’s quarantine-free list, unvaccinated British visitors will have to present evidence of a negative test before travel to Spain.Previously there were no requirements beyond completing a “health control form”.The government in Madrid says the prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, personally announced the rule change “in order to protect both residents and visitors, given the rising infection rates in the United Kingdom”.New coronavirus cases in the UK are running at about twice the rate of Spain.From 2 July, vaccinated travellers who wish to avoid testing must present “a vaccination certificate...
Lifestyleinews.co.uk

Malta and Balearics set to be added to green list but UK travellers face being shut out of more countries

British holidaymakers look set to be increasingly shut out of other countries as the UK becomes Europe’s Covid-19 infections hotspot thanks to the rise of the Delta variant. Ministers will announce limited changes on Thursday 24 June to the “green list” of destinations where passengers can travel from without having to quarantine on arrival in the UK – with Malta and the Balearics likely to be added.
Worldsolotravelerworld.com

Solo Travel Destination: Kaş, Turkey

I am pleased to present a new Solo Travel Destination Post from Catherine, a member of the Solo Travel Society on Facebook. Cat is from Canada, and submitted the following report about her solo travels in Kaş, Turkey. Do you have a solo travel destination that you would like to recommend? Submit your description here, along with a few photos, and share it with fellow travelers!
LifestylePosted by
Forbes

The Top European Destinations For Private Jet Travel This Summer

As Europe slowly opens up to international travel, interest in private aviation is also increasing as a safe and efficient means of transportation to reach Europe’s best and most secluded spots, as well as its famed coastal corners and isles. For exclusive private aviation company Flexjet (by Directional Aviation), European activity has been rising month on month, with a 171-percent increase in flights from April to May, and a 132-percent increase from May to June. As more borders open and regulations continue relax, there’s no signs of slowing. Here, we talk to Marine Eugène, Flexjet’s European Managing Director, on the hottest destinations for private jet travel this summer.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Four reasons to add Canada to your travel bucket list

Canada has about 48 diverse National Parks in total, filled with wildlife, snowcapped mountains, crystal clear lakes, steep climbs, icebergs, hiking trails, camping spots, and everything else that any outdoor adventurer can possibly ask for. Canada is an understated spot within the travel and tourism industry, except for those who...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

These Are the Most-Searched ‘Bucket List' Travel Experiences in the World

People may not have traveled much during the past year, but that didn't stop them from searching for ideas online. Luxury travel operator Unforgettable Travel wanted to know which travel experiences people searched the most during the past year. With the help of digital marketing agency SEO Travel, the company compiled a list of 135 of the world's most popular "bucket list" destinations and used software to determine how many people were making plans to visit each site.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Two-thirds will travel in 2021, but few will travel more than Pre-COVID

NEW YORK – While two-thirds (66%) of U.S. adults plan to travel in 2021, only 24% are preparing to take more trips than they normally would, according to a new Bankrate.com report. That suggests that pent-up demand may have a fairly low ceiling, and most people still have various factors holding them back from traveling more frequently. Click here for more information:
TravelThe Guardian

Amid cancellations and chaos, here’s some good news about travel

We flew to Bergen on 9 March 2020 to join a Hurtigruten cruise to see the northern lights. A refit of our ship had over-run, so Hurtigruten flew us to Trondheim, gave us £40 each to buy lunch, put all 800 of us into four-star hotels and provided a bus tour of the city. The following morning, Norway started to go into lockdown. By bedtime the company had booked our flights home for the next day. Within three months it had refunded us 100%, with the offer of a 50% discount on a future booking. Needless to say, we booked.
Public HealthTravelPulse

Countries Vaccinated Americans Can Visit Without a COVID-19 Test

If you're vaccinated and eager to travel internationally without the added stress of having to get a COVID-19 test to enter your desired destination, check out these twenty countries that any vaccinated American can travel to, sans test. However, even if you travel to a country that does not require a COVID-19 test upon entry, the U.S. still requires travelers to be tested prior to arrival within the country, including vaccinated Americans. Be aware as well that many countries want travelers to be fully vaccinated at least two weeks prior to entry, but some requirements are longer. Make sure to visit the U.S. Department of State's country-specific COVID-19 travel advisory pages to learn more. The U.S. Department of State also recommends travelers get vaccinated prior to international travel.
TravelTravel Weekly

Thailand hosting travel agent sessions as tourism reopens

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is hosting a series of destination weeks to help agents get up to speed with the country’s latest developments as it starts to welcome tourists back. While Thailand remains on the UK’s amber list, Phuket reopened to international visitors on July 1. The resort...

Comments / 0

Community Policy