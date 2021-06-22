Some Destinations Are Shutting Out Unvaccinated Travelers. Here Are a Few

If you're vaccinated and eager to travel internationally without the added stress of having to get a COVID-19 test to enter your desired destination, check out these twenty countries that any vaccinated American can travel to, sans test. However, even if you travel to a country that does not require a COVID-19 test upon entry, the U.S. still requires travelers to be tested prior to arrival within the country, including vaccinated Americans. Be aware as well that many countries want travelers to be fully vaccinated at least two weeks prior to entry, but some requirements are longer. Make sure to visit the U.S. Department of State's country-specific COVID-19 travel advisory pages to learn more. The U.S. Department of State also recommends travelers get vaccinated prior to international travel.