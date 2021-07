One of the two inmates charged with killing an Anamosa prison officer and registered nurse in a failed escape attempt has waived his right to a jury trial. The Gazette reports that at a Linn County hearing Tuesday, 28-year-old Michael Dutcher filed the written waiver to let a judge decide his verdict. He and 39-year-old Thomas Woodard are accused of killing 46-year-old correctional officer Robert McFarland of Ely and 50-year old nurse Lorena Schulte of Cedar Rapids on March 23rd at the state penitentiary.