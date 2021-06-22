Cancel
China's Regulators Struggle to Sway Companies on Currency Risk

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 16 days ago

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's financial regulators are cajoling companies to protect themselves against currency risks as the central bank gradually loosens its reins on the yuan, but are struggling to convince local businesses to hedge. Senior regulators have used every public occasion to stress the importance of being "risk-neutral" in...

