Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Your stars June 22

The Day
 16 days ago

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep money matters a secret until you figure out how best to put your cash to work for you. Home improvements are favored if you can stick to a budget. Don't pay a contractor; call on friends and family for help. 3 stars. TAURUS (April 20-May...

www.theday.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Stress#Aries#Leo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health & Fitness
Related
Lifestylepurewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscopes: June 27 to July 3

As we fly into July (how did we already make it halfway through the year?), the cosmic forecast is heating up. This week’s big event comes on the 1st, as aggressive Mars makes an opposition to steady Saturn. Saturn in Aquarius is the part of us that wants to stay inside and get ahead on work. Mars in Leo is the part of us that wants to dive into a hot girl summer full force, neglecting our responsibilities. When these planets are opposed though, we have to develop a strategy that pleases both the rulemaker and the boundary breaker. It’s no surprise that this combination is found in the birth chart of the actor, martial artist and philosopher, Bruce Lee, who made his career about mastering his impulses. With excitable Mars then squaring off with shocking Uranus on the 3rd, encouraging us to break even further from tradition, it’s wise to keep this axiom of Lee’s in mind: “In the middle of chaos lies opportunity.”
LifestyleThought Catalog

The Reminder Each Zodiac Needs In July 2021

Some people don’t deserve your forgiveness. Some people are meant to be part of your past. You can’t force other people to enjoy your company. If your effort is going unnoticed, it’s okay to move on. Gemini. Your cynicism doesn’t make you a bad person. Your thoughts are shaped by...
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

Aries, Your July Horoscope Will Jump-Start Your Intuition

As your Aries July 2021 horoscope begins, you may feel somewhat creatively and artistically stalled. On July 1, Mars—your ruling planet—will oppose Saturn, which may lead to unexpected setbacks no matter how hard you try to push through. This is a test of your patience, Aries! Remember: The most beautiful things come to those who wait.
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
Recipesalmanac.com

Monthly Horoscope for July 2021

During July, the first month of summer, most of the outer planets are in an apparent retrograde motion. This is a good time to relax and recharge the batteries from the effort put out by a difficult past year. Interestingly, Venus and Mars spend much of this month in the...
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

Your July 2021 Horoscope Encourages You To Reconnect With Your Heart

The sun is in empathetic, mystical and intuitive Cancer and your July 2021 horoscope is encouraging you to reconnect with your heart. This time of year is about letting compassion lead the way as you build a beautiful home for yourself. However, you may be facing more hurdles than usual as this month begins as Mars opposes Saturn on July 1, causing gears to stall and energy levels to plummet. As Venus opposes Saturn on July 6, you may feel equally as inhibited in your relationships, and as though you can’t form an emotional connection. But don’t worry; July is just getting started!
Lifestyletexasbreaking.com

Horoscope For June 24: Checkout What Your Stars Say Today

On Monday (June 21), the summer solstice marked the beginning of the month of June. On Tuesday, Mercury’s retrograde period completed, bringing in the Cancer season. On the day the Mercury retrograde ends, though, patience will go a huge way. On June 21 at 9:57 a.m., Venus aligned with Neptune, giving tranquility and a tiny mending to all connections. From now on, things will appear to flow smoothly, and innovation will emerge naturally.
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

Aquarius, Your July Horoscope Is All About Working On Yourself

Your Aquarius July 2021 horoscope is here and it’s reminding you that relationships require cooperation and flexibility. After all, on July 6, Venus will form an opposition with Saturn—your ruling planet—which may make it all the more difficult to budge in your relationships. However, learning to pick your battles and when to set your ego aside will help you realize that sometimes, love is worth making the change.
LifestyleCosmopolitan

July horoscopes for every star sign

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for July 2021? It's all in the cards... (The Hermit, King of Cups, Six of Swords) You need to get a ~time out~ to sit and think seriously about your next move, because one is definitely coming as shown by the solitary Hermit and the moving on vibe of Six of Swords. You might not think you’re ready for this, but the cosmos thinks you are, and therefore it’s about getting into the right mindset (i.e. brave, positive, optimistic). The King of Cups shows this is a mind over matter endeavour, you are taking control of your emotions and maybe even have to fake it to get this departure underway. Once it is, things will go smoothly. No regrets.
Astronomybee-news.com

Salome’s Stars – Week of June 28, 2021

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) Move forward with your plans, despite discouraging words from those who underestimate the Bovine’s strong will. Your keen instincts will guide you well. GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) A misunderstanding is easily cleared up. Then go ahead and enjoy some fun and games...
Lifestylecreators.com

The Ache of Growth

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You want the goodness you felt before. But for some reason, you can't get there in the same way. Don't worry. Just try something else. There are hundreds of routes to the same feeling. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Consult others before you initiate action. Even when...
LifestyleNWI.com

DAILY HOROSCOPE

ARIES (March 21-April 19) HHH Today is confusing. You might feel distant from others in a romantic relationship or a social occasion or something to do with sports. However, confusion might be a contributing factor. Wait a few days for some more clarity. Do nothing while unsure. TAURUS (April 20-May...
YogaVogue

What Summer 2021 Has In Store For You, According To Your Horoscope

After a year of lockdowns and restrictions, life is finally starting to feel back to normal this summer. Jupiter is sailing through Pisces until the end of July, enhancing feelings of optimism, freedom, travel, and being able to confidently plan for the future again. The sun will also be moving through Cancer, Leo and then Virgo, which will shift your priorities each month, depending on your star sign.
LifestyleLa Crosse Tribune

Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, July 7

Today’s Birthday (07/07/21). Grow shared prosperity through collaboration this year. Together, steady contribution builds the financial strength of your enterprise. Transformative discoveries this summer lead to a team challenge this autumn. Winter recharges your physical performance and health before a delightful social phase next spring. Collaboration gets lucrative. To get...
Lifestylearcamax.com

Venus Drama

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Thoughts show up like intrusive pop-up ads on the internet -- suggestions based on your history -- but that doesn't mean you have to act on them. Click the little "X" and bring your attention back to what matters to you now. TAURUS (April 20-May 20)....
Astronomystyleweekly.com

Week of July 7

ARIES (March 21-April 19) Poet Joshua Jennifer Espinoza writes, “i name my body girl of my dreams / i name my body proximity / i name my body full of hope despite everything.” I love her idea that we might give playful names and titles and descriptors to our bodies. In alignment with current astrological omens, I propose that you do just that. It’s time to take your relationship with your beautiful organism to a higher level. How about if you call it “Exciting Love River” or “Perfectly Imperfect Thrill” or “Amazing Maze”? Have fun dreaming up further possibilities!
LifestyleArkansas Online

Horoscopes by Holiday

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You are arriving at a juncture that many before you were unable to successfully navigate, their failures a motivating force behind your caution and senses on high alert. You can do this. TAURUS (April 20-May 20): To the world, you're a diligent worker bee, but you...
LifestyleVincennes Sun Commercial

Astrology

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Emotions will surface, leaving it up to you to make intelligent decisions. Get the lowdown before you make a move, and you’ll avoid making a mistake based on invalid information. LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Pay attention, give praise and show your appreciation. A kind...
CelebritiesWillits News

Horoscopes July 7, 2021: Ringo Starr, listen to your heart

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Michelle Kwan, 41; Berenice Bejo, 45; Shelley Duvall, 72; Ringo Starr, 81. Happy Birthday: Think about the possibilities, and plan to do things differently. Listen to your heart, and focus on changes that will encourage you to spend less and enjoy life more. A minimalist attitude will lower stress and encourage you to recognize what’s important. Work you enjoy doing will result in peace of mind and a healthier lifestyle. Your numbers are 3, 9, 21, 24, 30, 42, 44.

Comments / 0

Community Policy