2021 Women in Building Services: Sara Davis, FXCollaborative
Real estate associations or organizations that you are currently a member of:American Institute of Architects (AIA), Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) In late elementary and middle school, I wanted to be an engineer. Later on, I wanted to be a classical musician, and one of my majors in undergraduate school was in music performance. Architecture seemed to strike the right balance between the two, combining the analytical and performative.nyrej.com