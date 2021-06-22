2021 Women in Building Services: Sara Davis, FXCollaborative

After graduating from GSE in 2004 with an MS degree in School Leadership, Elisa Alvarez headed to the classroom to provide special education support services to students and develop lesson plans with the unique needs of bilingual students with disabilities in mind. Today, this Touro alumna is the Associate Commissioner of Bilingual Education and World Languages at the New York State Education Department. We spoke to Alvarez about the steps she has taken along her career path, the daily challenges in this role, and why she thinks improving bilingual education is the key to improving society.