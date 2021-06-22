Cancel
Colleges

Campus Notes for June 22

Marshall Independent
 17 days ago

Alexandria Technical & Community College dean’s list for spring 2021. Gregg Raisanen, vice president of Academic and Student Affairs at Alexandria Technical & Community College recognizes individual students for academic excellence during spring 2021. The following students were named to the dean’s list for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher spring semester 2021: Balaton: Amiaya Johnson; Cottonwood: Claire Goepferich; Dawson: Asia Stewart; Tyler: Kyle Fischer; Vesta: Marie Soupir.

