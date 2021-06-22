Campus Notes for June 22

Hofstra University is pleased to have the public join us for some of our on-campus events, which are held for the benefit of our students. Please be aware, when attending events during the school year, when classes are in session, parking is often limited on South Campus to faculty and students. There is additional parking available on North Campus, approximately a 10-minute walk from Adams Playhouse, through the Student Center and over the unispan. Thank you for your cooperation.