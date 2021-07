Amidst the terror of COVID-19, one life lesson that you’ve learned? Message for people around the world. A big lesson I have learned and have tried to put a focus on is the importance of enjoying the process and making the most of each day. I, like many others, am very outcome driven and like to see the results of my hard work, but without races this is very difficult to achieve in the immediate future. I am working hard to focus on enjoyment of the whole journey to a goal, not just the achievement of a goal.