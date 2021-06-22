London-based hedge fund that bet against GameStop shuts down - FT

Meme stocks have been regaining their popularity lately, driven by a rising number of retail investors and bullish market trends. Two of the most frequently discussed meme stocks on Reddit forum wallstreetbets are Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). So, which of these Reddit stocks is poised to deliver sustainable returns in the near term? Read more to find out.Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is an integrated aerospace company that specializes in commercial space travel. Founded in 2017, the company went public through a reverse merger with Social Capital Hedosophia in October 2019, making it the world’s first publicly traded commercial human spaceflight company. In comparison, Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is a semiconductor systems manufacturer with a focus on memory and storage products. It operates through four segments—its Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit.