Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

London-based hedge fund that bet against GameStop shuts down - FT

investing.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - A London-based hedge fund that suffered losses betting against U.S. retailer GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) during the first meme stock rally in January is shutting down, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. White Square Capital has told investors that it will shut its main fund and return capital this...

www.investing.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hedge Fund#Gamestop#Reuters#Gamestop Corp Lrb Nyse#Gme#The Financial Times#White Square Capital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dole plc (DOLE) Files For up to $100M NYSE IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Dole plc, a newly created company to be formed through the combination of Total Produce plc and Dole Food Company, Inc., announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is subject to market and other conditions. Dole plc intends to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "DOLE".
RetailTelegraph

Hedge funds hold fire on Morrisons

Hedge funds are keeping their powder dry on Morrisons because they believe the market has overexaggerated the prospect of a knockout swoop from a private equity buyer. Opportunistic investors – which would ordinarily be expected to pile into Britain’s fourth-biggest grocer on hopes of a bidding war after an offer to take it private – are sitting on the sidelines because they think shares have already reached the maximum price buyout funds would be willing to pay.
StocksEntrepreneur

Top 10 Popular Stocks That Hedge Funds Are Buying

As the U.S. gradually recovers from COVID-19, a flock of investors are singling the hottest stocks to buy and weighing on when is the right time to sell certain positions. WalletHub has released a report on the most popular stocks up for grabs, comprising over 400 hedge funds’ biggest holdings.
Stocksinvesting.com

Bonds Are Hinting They’ll Hedge Stocks Again as Growth Bets Ease

(Bloomberg) -- The furious rally in Treasuries has rekindled a decades-old relationship between stocks and bonds that’s at the heart of basic diversification strategies used by countless investors. The 20-day correlation between futures for the S&P 500 and Treasuries turned negative for the first time since February, according to data...
Businessinvesting.com

Whirlpool Gains As JPMorgan, Goldman Reiterate Confidence

Investing.com – Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR ) rose more than 2.5% in Wednesday’s premarket trading as two banks, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ) and JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM ), reiterated their faith in the company’s stock. The $280 target at Goldman Sachs represents an upside of almost 29% for the Whirlpool stock....
Marketszycrypto.com

London-Based Multibillion-Dollar Hedge Fund Marshall Wace Plans Mega Bitcoin Investment

British Investor Paul Marshall’s $55 billion hedge fund is reportedly planning to invest in the cryptocurrency industry. A report by the Financial Times stated Tuesday that according to people familiar with the firm’s operations, the Marshall Wace hedge fund is interested in gaining exposure to crypto assets by investing in crypto startups that are in their late stages of development.
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Hedge Fund Marshall Wace to Start Investing in Digital Assets

Marshall Wace was involved in Circle’s $440 million fundraising round, which ended in May, and has recently been hiring staff to build a team to work with the cryptocurrency sector, according to the article. Marshall Wace, the London-based hedge fund, plans to start investing in crypto assets according to the...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Why Professional Investors Invest in Hedge Funds

Let’s begin with the number one challenge any hedge fund investor has, and that is finding the good ones. While we’ll review why professional investors have invested their clients' money in hedge funds for years, a critical part of that process is finding quality funds. CARL provides funds that have received full institutional-level due diligence and also the funds have passed our bar for quality. We want you to be assured whatever fund you’re viewing on CARL’s platform, it’s at a reasonable standard of performance.
Industryinvesting.com

Virgin Galactic vs. Micron Technology: Which Reddit Stock is a Better Buy?

Meme stocks have been regaining their popularity lately, driven by a rising number of retail investors and bullish market trends. Two of the most frequently discussed meme stocks on Reddit forum wallstreetbets are Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). So, which of these Reddit stocks is poised to deliver sustainable returns in the near term? Read more to find out.Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is an integrated aerospace company that specializes in commercial space travel. Founded in 2017, the company went public through a reverse merger with Social Capital Hedosophia in October 2019, making it the world’s first publicly traded commercial human spaceflight company. In comparison, Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is a semiconductor systems manufacturer with a focus on memory and storage products. It operates through four segments—its Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit.
Commodities & Futureinvesting.com

$200M hedge fund pauses crypto arbitrage trading amid market downturn

$200M hedge fund pauses crypto arbitrage trading amid market downturn. Crypto hedge fund Nickel Digital Asset Management cycled into a cash position following the crypto market collapse of May. According to Bloomberg, the $200 million crypto hedge fund led by JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) alumni redeployed its capital...
Marketsfa-mag.com

Billion-Dollar Start-Ups Show New Hedge Funds Are Thriving

Hedge fund launches this year are on pace to match last year’s numbers, even as returns have been more subdued than 2020’s big gains. And the 2022 startups could be even bigger, possibly led by former Viking Global Investors manager Divya Nettimi, given that Viking has spawned some of the most notable debuts of the past few years, according to people familiar with her plans.
Businessinstitutionalinvestor.com

Hedge Fund Launches Are Surging

In the first quarter of 2021, 189 new hedge funds were launched, the highest number since the end of 2017, according to data from Hedge Fund Research. In the fourth quarter of 2017, 190 hedge funds were started. Since then, the number of launches has been consistently lower, hitting its lowest in the first quarter of 2020 with a total of 84 launches and 304 liquidations.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

$22B hedge fund Point72 reportedly searching for a 'head of crypto'

New York billionaire Steven Cohen’s hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, is reportedly searching for a “head of crypto.”. Cohen, the 65-year-old dubbed the “Hedge Fund King”, founded Point72 in 1992 and it has approximately $22.1 billion worth of assets under management. The investor also owns the New York Mets Major League Baseball team.
StocksValueWalk

These Are Ten Stocks With Largest Number Of Hedge Fund Buyers

Hedge Funds are considered to be smart investors. They are managed by professional managers who possess a plethora of experience in the stock market and investment world. So, if you are new to the investing world, and don’t have much idea of where to put your money, it is always a good idea to follow these experts. Even if you are an experienced investor, it is beneficial to know the stocks that hedge funds are trusting. Let’s take a look at the stocks with the largest number of hedge fund buyers.
Stocksinvesting.com

5 Blue-Chip Stocks to Win Big in the Second Half of 2021

The Dow had ended the final day of the first half of 2021 in the green, primarily boosted by an uptick in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), and Boeing (NYSE:BA), to name a few. In fact, the blue-chip index gained more than 12% in the first half and defied cynical projections about a market retreat.
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Chinese regulators suggested Didi delay its U.S IPO: WSJ

(Reuters) - China’s cybersecurity watchdog suggested Didi Global Inc delay its initial public offering and urged it to review its network security, weeks before the Chinese ride-hailing giant went public, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. It isn’t known whether Didi carried out...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2021

Major stock market indexes have been making new highs as the economy recovers and fiscal and monetary policy remain supportive. Amid this backdrop, it is wise to add high-quality stocks like ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT), Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), and Ternium (TX) to your portfolio as they possess a solid combination of growth, value, and momentum features.The stock market has been relentlessly advancing the last couple of weeks despite inflation concerns and the Fed’s hawkish pivot. Overriding these concerns is expectations of another strong earnings season and the lack of alternatives for investors beyond stocks.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Column-Falling U.S. crude stocks draw hedge fund attention: Kemp

LONDON (Reuters) - Hedge funds left their petroleum positions broadly unchanged last week, after heavy buying in the three previous weeks took the overall bullish position to an 18-month high. Hedge funds and other money managers sold the equivalent of just 2 million barrels in the six most important petroleum...

Comments / 0

Community Policy