New Ulm, MN

Thank you, Mayor Bob

Journal
 16 days ago

Now that the dust has settled in the choice for a new mayor, (and a great one it was) on behalf of the members of the Bockfest Boys Band and me as a citizen of New Ulm, we would like to publicly thank former Mayor Bob Beussman for his tireless efforts on behalf of this city. Everywhere we had performances over the years Bob was Mayor we witnessed his dedication to this community with professionalism, dignity, and class. He spread Gemulichkeit to all and made it known that New Ulm was the place to visit and live. We also recognize the extensive efforts he put into the many facets of being Mayor and the time commitment it takes to fulfill those duties. His success with negotiations on Highway 14 will long be remembered by everyone driving east of town. Thanks Bob, you're the best, always a Bockfest Boy.

