2021 Women in Building Services: Karalisa Grundner, BBS Architects, Landscape Architects and Engineers PC

Architect Karen Welsh is a founding principal and President of UpStreet Architects. She balances aesthetic and programmatic aspects while meeting technical and financing agency requirements. Karen is focused on ensuring client satisfaction and has worked hard to develop strong relationships. Originally, UpStreet Architects located in Indiana, PA focused on Affordable Multi-Family Housing Developments but over time expanded into a wide variety of project types serving many sectors. In 2017, our Johnstown office was added with additional expertise in Commercial, Industrial, Adaptive Reuse, and Government projects. Karen is committed to using architecture to strengthen our communities’ “Sense of Place” and create economic development, specifically in more rural parts of the state. She is an active member of the AIA, Pennsylvania Builders Association and Women in Housing and Finance PA. Currently she serves on the Pennsylvania Housing Research Center Industry Advisory Council, PBA UCC Codes Committee and AIA-PA Housing and Community Development Subcommittee to advocate for common sense legislation and building codes, advancement of new technologies, cooperative relationships between industry stakeholders, and linking people to resources.