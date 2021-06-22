2021 Women in Building Services: Karalisa Grundner, BBS Architects, Landscape Architects and Engineers PC

MA House is a concrete residence with an aluminum facade located in Tel Aviv, Israel, designed in 2018 by Pitsou Kedem Architects. The principal idea was to create a layered building design. An aluminum wall was designed for the entire façade to form a kind of perforated outer envelope, enwrapping the building and creating another layer between the house and the street and neighbors. The aluminum wall was created with a repetitive pattern so that light could penetrate it and introduce dramatic shadow play throughout the day in keeping with the movement of the sun. The openings allow one to glance out to the environment or into the house; they allow natural light to penetrate the house by day, and artificial light to shine outwards at night. Additionally, the slashed and perforated envelope forms a sort of minimalist and polished object that emphasizes the monastic and tightly-controlled language the designers chose to use.