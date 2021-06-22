Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Miguel Sano's 12th-inning blast lifts Twins over Reds

By Editorials
Bemidji Pioneer
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiguel Sano hit a two-run homer with one out in the bottom of the 12th inning to give the Minnesota Twins a 7-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night in Minneapolis. Sano socked a 3-1 slider from Heath Hembree (1-3), sending it 402 feet into the bleachers in...

www.bemidjipioneer.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Twins#Mlb#Baseball#The Cincinnati Reds
Related
perutribune.com

Eddie Rosario's big hit lifts Indians over Twins 4-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eddie Rosario broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run single and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Minnesota Twins 4-1 on Thursday night. Rosario, who spent six seasons with the Twins, was playing his first game in Minnesota since he signed with Cleveland in the offseason. Copyright 2021...
MLBnumberfire.com

Miguel Sano sitting on Thursday for Minnesota

Minnesota Twins infielder Miguel Sano is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Cleveland Indians. Sano is being replaced at third base by Josh Donaldson against Indians starter J.C. Mejia. In 220 plate appearances this season, Sano has a .193 batting average with a .709 OPS,...
MLBnumberfire.com

Miguel Sano starting for Twins Sunday

The Minnesota Twins listed Miguel Sano as their starter at first base for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Indians. Sano will start at first base and bats sixth while Alex Kirilloff takes a seat. Sano has notched 14 home runs in 220 plate appearances so far this season, with a...
MLBnumberfire.com

Miguel Sano hitting sixth for Twins on Saturday

Minnesota Twins infielder Miguel Sano is starting in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Indians. Sano will operate first base after Alex Kirilloff was benched on Saturday afternoon. In a righty versus lefty matchup against Sam Hentges, our models project Sano to score 11.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,300.
CBS Sports

Twins' Miguel Sano: Reaches base three times in win

Sano went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run scored in Sunday's 8-2 win over Cleveland. Sano drew multiple walks for the first time since April 15. He reached in the second and scored on an Andrelton Simmons home run before notching a base hit in the third and then walking again in the seventh. The 28-year-old is slashing .196/.281/.437 with 14 homers, 34 RBI, 28 runs scored and a 23:83 BB:K over 224 plate appearances. He continues to strike out at an alarming rate and is on pace for a batting average hovering around .200 for the third time in the last four seasons.
MLBMLB

Acuña's big blast powers Braves over Reds

CINCINNATI -- Ronald Acuña Jr. clobbered one of the hardest-hit home runs you will ever see, and Kyle Muller may have found a lasting rotation spot as he guided the Braves toward a 4-0 win over the Reds on Sunday afternoon at Great American Ball Park. • Box score. Acuña...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

For Miguel Sano, soft contact has been a bigger problem than strikeouts

Slugger Miguel Sano has played sparingly in recent weeks as the Twins have clearly looked for more favorable matchups for him as a situational hitter instead of inserting him into the everyday lineup. The theoretically means left-handed pitchers for the right-handed Sano to face, though his career splits against righties...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MLB roundup: A's rally in 12th to knock off Red Sox

Tony Kemp hit a walk-off sacrifice fly as the host Oakland Athletics erased a two-run deficit in the 12th inning to snap the Boston Red Sox's eight-game winning streak with a 7-6 victory on Saturday night. Seth Brown (3-for-5) singled off Red Sox reliever Matt Andriese (2-3) for his third...
MLByourvalley.net

Chicago White Sox-Minnesota Runs

Twins second. Alex Kirilloff doubles to deep center field. Max Kepler homers to right field. Alex Kirilloff scores. Miguel Sano pops out to first base to Jose Abreu. Nick Gordon strikes out swinging. Ben Rortvedt called out on strikes. 2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 2,...
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

White Sox lose to Twins, lose catcher Yasmani Grandal with strained calf

MINNEAPOLIS — The White Sox lost 8-5 to the last-place Twins, and maybe much worse, lost catcher Yasmani Grandal with a strained left calf Monday. Grandal had missed the last 2½ games with tightness in his left calf but returned Monday. In the sixth inning, he spun out of the batter’s box after checking his swing. He hobbled away and went down, lying face down on the grass for several moments before getting up and being helped off the field. Grandal did not put any weight on his left foot and was on crutches after the game.
MLBESPN

Ober wins 1st, Kepler hits 2 homers, Twins top White Sox 8-5

MINNEAPOLIS --  Rookie Bailey Ober pitched five scoreless innings for his first major league victory, Max Kepler homered twice and the Minnesota Twins held off the Chicago White Sox 8-5 on Monday night. Ober (1-1) hit the milestone in his seventh career start, with seven strikeouts and two hits...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Josh Donaldson, Nelson Cruz not in lineup as Twins face White Sox

The White Sox swept a three-game series from the Twins last week in Chicago to quash Minnesota's hopes cutting the distance between the teams by the Fourth of July. American League Central-leading Chicago is 14½ games ahead of the last place Twins as the teams start a three-game series tonight (6:10, BSN and ESPN) at Target Field.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins catcher Mitch Garver set for return after All-Star break

Twins catcher Mitch Garver, out since June 2 because of surgery after being hit in the groin with a foul tip, continues to progress toward a return the lineup, but will remain sidelined until after the All-Star break. The Twins – and Garver himself – are being especially cautious in...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Twins' rookie pitcher shuts down White Sox

MINNEAPOLIS -- Rookie Bailey Ober pitched 5 scoreless innings for his first major-league victory, Max Kepler homered twice and the Minnesota Twins held off the White Sox 8-5 on Monday night. Ober (1-1) hit the milestone in his seventh career start, with 7 strikeouts and 2 hits and 3 walks...
MLBmyradioworks.net

Twins top White Sox 8-5

Rookie Bailey Ober pitched five scoreless innings for his first major league victory, Max Kepler homered twice and the Minnesota Twins held off the Chicago White Sox 8-5 on Monday night. Ober (1-1) hit the milestone in his seventh career start, with seven strikeouts and two hits and three walks allowed. In two previous turns against the White Sox, he gave up nine runs in 7 1/3 innings. Kepler hit a two-run home run in the second. With an RBI single by Trevor Larnach and a two-run triple from Nick Gordon, the Twins built a 6-1 lead and gave White Sox starter Dylan Cease (7-4) the hook in the sixth inning. Then the AL Central leaders surged back with a four-run seventh, getting a two-run single by Leury García against Caleb Thielbar and a two-run triple by Yoán Moncada off Tyler Duffey. Moncada was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a chopper to third for the first out of the inning, and then the Twins turned to their best reliever to take back control. Taylor Rogers got five outs, four by strikeout, in a superb six-batter appearance. Hansel Robles pitched a scoreless ninth for his eighth save. The White Sox brought a 14 1/2-game lead on the last-place Twins into the series, having won eight of the first nine matchups this year by a cumulative 76-37 score, but Ober was up to the task. The 6-foot-9 right-hander set the tone by striking out the side in the first inning. He fanned José Abreu twice, before the slugger took Thielbar deep in the sixth for his team-leading 15th homer.
Bemidji Pioneer

Bailey Ober gets first career win as Twins down White Sox

Bailey Ober pitched five shutout innings to earn his first Major League victory and Max Kepler homered twice to lead the Minnesota Twins to an 8-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night in Minneapolis. Ober (1-1), making his seventh career start, allowed two hits against the White...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Carlos Rodon, White Sox put down Twins

Carlos Rodon allowed one run over six innings to pick up his seventh victory of the season and Zack Collins went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Chicago White Sox to a 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins in a game played in a steady rain on Tuesday night in Minneapolis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy