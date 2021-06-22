Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Best Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals: A Handheld Milk Frother Under $15

By Forbes Vetted Editors, Forbes Vetted Editors, Forbes
Forbes
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter lots of anticipation, Amazon Prime Day is finally here. The massive 48-hour event kicked off at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET) June 21 and runs until 11:59 a.m. PT June 22 (2:59 a.m. ET June 23). Expect a whole host of deep discounts across every product category including beauty, mattresses, kitchen tools, furniture, tech and pets. While a lot of products will be on sale for the entirety of the event, you should also expect some Lightning Deals—time-sensitive deals that pop up and either sell out fast or expire in just a few hours. With that in mind, we’ve created this live blog to keep you informed about the latest and greatest Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals so you can shop them before they expire. We'll be updating this article throughout the day, so check back often to make sure you don’t miss any of the offers.

www.forbes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Alexa#Amazon Go#Amazon Prime Day#Handheld#Frameo#Usb Charging Station#Flybird
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Milk
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsCNET

One of the best Prime Day deals is still available for $29

Prime Day was just last week, but it already seems like a million years ago: All of the best Amazon device deals are long gone, as are the vast majority of other great sales, like historic low prices on some of our favorite Bose and Sony headphones. But one deal that remains is worth calling out: The Roku Express 4K Plus is still just $29. That's an $11 savings from the price where it debuted just a few short weeks ago.
ShoppingPosted by
BGR.com

Amazon’s huge Kasa smart home sale has better deals than Prime Day

It’s pretty crazy that Prime Day 2021 has been over for a week now, and yet Amazon is still offering some of the best deals we saw during the retailer’s mega-sale. Highlights include the #1 best-selling myQ smart garage door opener on sale with a deep discount (plus get a $40 credit with the Amazon Key promo), the newest Nest Thermostat on sale at its lowest price ever, a massive $704 discount on a stunning Sony 4K smart TV, a huge $80 discount on the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad for just $299, the hot new Roku Express...
ElectronicsNME

Save $200 on this 55-inch 4K smart TV, the perfect living room upgrade

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links. Nothing beats kicking back and enjoying a good binge-watch on the big screen. If you’re moving into a brand new place (or just looking for an upgrade), this 55-inch LG 4K Smart OLED TV – now going at $200 off – is a great choice for a living room centerpiece.
ShoppingBusiness Insider

With Prime Day now in its final hours, these are the massive lightning deals you can't miss — up to 60% off Roombas, Instant Pots, and Amazon devices

If you buy through our links, we may earn money from affiliate partners. Time is running out on Amazon Prime Day 2021, but there are still many outstanding deals to be had. This two-day, Prime member-exclusive event brings tons of discounts on products and services from companies like Apple, iRobot, Samsung, and Instant Pot, but you only have a few hours left.
InternetPosted by
TechSpot

Prime Day was a smashing success, and not just for Amazon

What just happened? The return of Prime Day to its traditional summer slot was a smashing success as e-commerce players far and wide benefited from Amazon's two-day summer sales event. Collectively, retailers in the US raked in $11 billion according to data from Adobe's Digital Economy Index. The e-commerce giant...
ElectronicsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Was The Amazon Echo Auto Prime Day’s Biggest Steal?

Ah, Prime Day, the perfect day to load up on all the technology most people probably wouldn’t have bothered to purchase on any other day. That being said, Prime Day does offer some exciting deals from time to time. This year’s Prime Day may have come and gone, but the relief or regret of passing up on some of Amazon’s big discounts could last for much longer. So, what is the company’s newest auto accessory, the Amazon Echo Auto, and was it the best deal of Prime Day?
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap at Walmart it might be a mistake

Nothing fills out your home theater system like a giant TV, and these 4K TV deals give you some beauties to choose from. And right now, at Walmart, you can get a massive 75-inch Hisense 4K H65 Series Smart Android TV for only $768. That’s an incredible $832 off its regular price of $1,600, or more than half off. There’s no better time to invest in the centerpiece of what will soon be the best home theater on the block. Don’t miss out on this incredible deal, for a limited time only, at Walmart.
MakeupIn Style

20 Fashion and Beauty Deals You Can Still Shop After Amazon Prime Day - Including Meghan Markle's Mascara for $5

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. While Amazon Prime Day technically ended last night, there are still tons of fashion and beauty deals available. From breezy summer dresses to everyday sneakers to top-rated mascara, post-Prime Day deals are the gifts that keep on giving. And to make it easier for you to shop the best ones, we rounded up 20 deals that we'd recommend adding to your cart ASAP. Keep scrolling through to check out all the best fashion and beauty deals to take advantage of in the days following Amazon Prime Day.
ElectronicsInhabitat.com

Missed Prime Day? Check out these ongoing deals on Amazon

Did you miss Amazon Prime Day? Don’t despair. Even if you spaced out and forgot to peruse Amazon for discounts on everything you’ve been needing — and many things you never knew you needed — it’s not too late to shop. Here are some eco-friendly deals you can still get after Prime Day.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Shop Amazon Prime Day Deals Still Available on Athleisure and Activewear

Prime Day is over, but there are still plenty of deals available on hundreds of items, including athleisure and activewear. Right now, leggings, yoga pants and joggers are getting a lot of love from the post-Prime Day sale event. It's jam-packed with major markdowns on athleisure and activewear -- whether you're looking for workout wear or you're shopping for a new work from home outfit for summer. You will definitely score a Post-Prime Day deal on athleisure and activewear.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Prime Day Deals on Kate Spade Handbags Still Available to Shop Now

Prime Day is over, but we're still seeing deep discounts on items from some of our favorite designers, including Kate Spade! Right now, you can find Kate Spade bags for $100 off! Right now the Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel is more than $100 off and currently priced at $160 (regularly $299) and there are many more deals to check out!
RetailPosted by
NJ.com

Prime Day 2021 is over, but there are still big discounts on Amazon

If you missed out on Amazon’s extremely popular Prime Day 2021, there’s no need to stress. Plenty of deals can still be found across every category including electronics, home goods, apparel and home tech. During Prime Day, Amazon slashes prices on its most-popular products and devices, while offering “flash sales”...
RetailZacks.com

5 Amazon ETFs to Tap on Record-Breaking Prime Day Sales

AMZN - Free Report) . Online sales surged 6.1% year over year to $11 billion in the 48-hour shopping event, topping the record $10.9 billion in e-commerce spending on Cyber Monday in 2020, according to Adobe. Monday was the biggest day with $5.6 billion in digital sales, followed by $5.4...
MakeupSHAPE

Amazon Prime Day Is Over, But This Bestselling Mascara Is Still On Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. This year's Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but if you forgot to snag a mascara while loading up on massage guns and leggings or just finished your go-to tube (ugh, timing!), you're in luck. That's because one of the bestselling mascaras on the virtual marketplace is still on sale, and with 4.5 stars from nearly 65,000 ratings, you can be sure it's a good pick.
ShoppingPosted by
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2021 Apple deals: Last minute discounts on the iPad, AirPods pro, Apple Watch and more

Calling all deal hunters, Amazon Prime Day is here. For the uninitiated, the two-day shopping bonanza is hosted by the online retail giant and offers huge discounts across everything from fitness and kids’ toys to Nintendo Switch consoles and home appliances.We’ve got the latest insight on deals across Amazon devices, laptops, TVs, gaming and tech to save you endlessly scrolling. Our helpful Amazon Prime Day guide is being updated regularly with nothing but the crème de la crème of all the deals, too.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2021 live blog for the latest updatesAs for Apple, it’s notorious for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy