Best Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals: A Handheld Milk Frother Under $15

After lots of anticipation, Amazon Prime Day is finally here. The massive 48-hour event kicked off at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET) June 21 and runs until 11:59 a.m. PT June 22 (2:59 a.m. ET June 23). Expect a whole host of deep discounts across every product category including beauty, mattresses, kitchen tools, furniture, tech and pets. While a lot of products will be on sale for the entirety of the event, you should also expect some Lightning Deals—time-sensitive deals that pop up and either sell out fast or expire in just a few hours. With that in mind, we’ve created this live blog to keep you informed about the latest and greatest Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals so you can shop them before they expire. We'll be updating this article throughout the day, so check back often to make sure you don’t miss any of the offers.