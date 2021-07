Architecture has long been a generous muse to the world of high jewellery, their parallels plenteous and rich: construction and light, balance and proportion, drama and impact. The house of Chaumet is particularly drawn to the art form. Last year, it complemented the extensive refurbishment of its flagship hôtel particulier at 12 place Vendôme with Perspectives, an architecture-inspired high jewellery collection. The first jeweller to arrive on the now famous Parisian square in 1812, Chaumet this year pays homage to the location itself, specifically the sweeping frieze that swirls around its towering Vendôme Column.